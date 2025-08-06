Derry City and Strabane Police issue advice to motorists following several incidents

Derry City and Strabane Police have issued advice to motorists after their Neighbourhood Policing Team dealt with several issues at the weekend.

In the Waterside area, a number of vehicles were caught being driven without insurance or by an unaccompanied learner driver.

They also detected a scrambler being used in a local walking park.

The PSNI says, if you are using a motor vehicle on the road, you must ensure you have the correct licence and a policy of insurance in place.

They have also warned people that off-road scramblers should not be used in public parks.