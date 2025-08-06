Donegal listed as Ireland’s third most liveable county

Co Donegal has been listed as Ireland’s third most liveable county.

County Waterford tops the overall ranking. It is one of the sunniest counties in the country, has reasonably priced housing, is one of the top 10 most scenic counties, and inhabitants have access to the facilities of Waterford City.

Ireland’s Liveability Index ascribes scores to each of the 26 counties in the Republic of Ireland for the parameters that ultimately influence people’s decisions on the location of their ideal home. These parameters include house prices, sunshine, proximity to a city, and natural amenity or scenery.

Overall, Donegal was ranked the third most liveable county in Ireland.

The county scored very highly for its natural amenities, coming in in 2nd place just behind Co. Kerry.

Its low cost of living boded well. Donegal was ranked as having the third cheapest housing in the country.

Its close proximity to the facilities Derry City has to offer places the county in 7th place in terms of proximity to a city.

However, it comes near the bottom of the rankings for sunshine in 23rd place.