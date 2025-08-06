First Atlantic Bluefish Tuna of the season caught in Donegal Bay

Inland Fisheries Ireland has recorded the first capture and tagging of an Atlantic bluefin tuna of 2025.

Wednesday, August 6th, 2025: Inland Fisheries Ireland has recorded the first capture and tagging of an Atlantic bluefin tuna of 2025.

The enormous fish, measuring 1.95 metres, was caught, measured, and tagged in the water at Donegal Bay before being released.

Authorised charter skipper Adrian Molloy, who caught the fish in the middle of the bay, also caught the first tuna of the 2024 season.

In 2024, a total of 294 Atlantic bluefin tuna were tagged by authorised skippers in Irish waters through the Tuna CHART (CatcH And Release Tagging) research programme.

Dr William Roche of Inland Fisheries Ireland(IFI) said: “The first bluefin tuna that’s caught marks the start of an important annual study of these fish.

“Open until mid-November, the bluefin catch-and-release fishery provides anglers with a fantastic opportunity to catch one of the most iconic sea fish.

“All Atlantic bluefin tuna are measured and tagged in the water by authorised charter skippers, and then released, under an international scientific data-collection programme.

“In Ireland, this Tuna CHART programme provides major insights into the distribution, seasonal presence and sizes of bluefin in Irish waters.

“If any tagged tuna is recaptured, it will provide crucial data on its migratory route — whether across the Atlantic, into the Mediterranean, or even beyond.

“The charter skippers are key partners in this scientific programme, and IFI greatly appreciates their massive input.”

Recreational angling for Atlantic bluefin tuna is technically prohibited in Ireland.

However, through the Tuna CHART programme, authorised charter skippers can capture, measure, tag and release bluefin during the 2025 season, which began on July 1st.

This year, 22 sea angling charter skippers have been authorised to participate in the programme.

Bluefin tuna are kept in the water alongside boats, which progress slowly at speeds of 2-3 knots to ensure the fish remain in the best possible condition for their release.

In Irish waters, the species averages 2m in length, but can surpass 4m and weigh more than 600kg.

They are caught between approximately 1km and 20km off the coast of Ireland.

Mr Molloy tagged the first tuna on July 24th, 2025.

The 2025 Tuna CHART programme season runs until November 12th.