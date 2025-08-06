Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, August 6th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, August 6th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, August 6th

6 August 2025
Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann confirms water in Falcarragh and Gortahork areas is safe to drink

6 August 2025
carrickfinn-beach-co-donegal-ireland-600nw-1006018588
News, Top Stories

Donegal listed as Ireland’s third most liveable county

6 August 2025
a5gortin
News, Top Stories

North’s Dept of Infrastructure serves notice of appeal against A5 judgement

6 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, August 6th

6 August 2025
Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann confirms water in Falcarragh and Gortahork areas is safe to drink

6 August 2025
carrickfinn-beach-co-donegal-ireland-600nw-1006018588
News, Top Stories

Donegal listed as Ireland’s third most liveable county

6 August 2025
a5gortin
News, Top Stories

North’s Dept of Infrastructure serves notice of appeal against A5 judgement

6 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-06 124319
News

First Atlantic Bluefish Tuna of the season caught in Donegal Bay

6 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube