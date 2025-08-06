Over 20,000 people expected to attend Féile 2025 in Derry

Over 20,000 people are expected to attend Féile 2025 in Derry.

150 events are taking place over ten days and the festival is the largest of its kind in the North West.

This year’s programme includes some of Ireland’s greatest musical talent, award-winning films, headline discussions, big family fun days, sport, and exhibitions – with tickets for many events already sold out.

Community spirit will be high in the Bogside, Brandywell and Creggan on Friday August 15th, as residents will come together for two processions at dusk, Solas and Lúnasa, led by sports groups, and youth and community organisations.

Both events are about the community coming together for a positive celebration of everything that defines the neighbourhoods – what makes them special, and what makes them great places to live, work, play and visit.

The debates and discussions programme will tackle the key topics facing society today – including the ongoing situation in Gaza, anti-racism and constitutional change and a headline conversation with award-winning former BBC journalist Peter Taylor in conversation with Raymond McCartney.