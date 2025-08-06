Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Over 20,000 people expected to attend Féile 2025 in Derry

Over 20,000 people are expected to attend Féile 2025 in Derry.

150 events are taking place over ten days and the festival is the largest of its kind in the North West.

This year’s programme includes some of Ireland’s greatest musical talent, award-winning films, headline discussions, big family fun days, sport, and exhibitions – with tickets for many events already sold out.

Community spirit will be high in the Bogside, Brandywell and Creggan on Friday August 15th, as residents will come together for two processions at dusk, Solas and Lúnasa, led by sports groups, and youth and community organisations.

Both events are about the community coming together for a positive celebration of everything that defines the neighbourhoods – what makes them special, and what makes them great places to live, work, play and visit.

The debates and discussions programme will tackle the key topics facing society today – including the ongoing situation in Gaza, anti-racism and constitutional change and a headline conversation with award-winning former BBC journalist Peter Taylor in conversation with Raymond McCartney.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Back to School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Back to School costs are worrying over half of all parents – Barnardos

6 August 2025
wind energy ireland 1
News, Audio

Wind Energy Ireland concerned at slow pace of decisions on windfarms

6 August 2025
special needs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Clarity needed on Special Education provision in the new school term – SF

6 August 2025
blood test
News, Top Stories

HSE says capacity issues at LUH means 5.5% of blood tests are being outsourced

6 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Back to School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Back to School costs are worrying over half of all parents – Barnardos

6 August 2025
wind energy ireland 1
News, Audio

Wind Energy Ireland concerned at slow pace of decisions on windfarms

6 August 2025
special needs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Clarity needed on Special Education provision in the new school term – SF

6 August 2025
blood test
News, Top Stories

HSE says capacity issues at LUH means 5.5% of blood tests are being outsourced

6 August 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Derry City and Strabane Police issue advice to motorists following several incidents

6 August 2025
feile
News

Over 20,000 people expected to attend Féile 2025 in Derry

6 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube