All-Ireland Champions Tyrone have seven players in the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year.

Runners-up Kerry have six in the selection, with a player each from Mayo and Roscommon rounding off the team.

Peter Colton of Fintona Pearses, whose late penalty helped the Red Hand County win last month’s decider, has picked up the “Player of the Year” award.

Ronan Donnelly, Elliott Kerr, Padraig Goodman, Aodhan Quinn, James Mulgrew and Eoin Long have also made the team.