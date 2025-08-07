Burst water main impacting parts of Inishowen

Repairs to a burst water main are ongoing in the Culdaff area.
Uisce Eireann is advising that the works may cause supply disruptions to Cara Bay, Culdaff, and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place until 5pm this evening.
