Burst water main impacting parts of Inishowen

Repairs to a burst water main are ongoing in the Culdaff area.

Uisce Eireann is advising that the works may cause supply disruptions to Cara Bay, Culdaff, and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place until 5pm this evening.

Top Stories

RECEPTION FOR RONAN. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairi McHugh pictured making a presentation to Ronan McLaughlin in recognition of his achievement in cycling around Ireland to raise funds for the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation during a reception in Ronan's honour in the Guildhall, Derry. Included is Ronan's wife Rachel, children Sophia and Luca and family and friends. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
News

Donegal cyclist awarded civic reception by Derry City and Strabane District Council

7 August 2025
News Template (2)
News, Top Stories

Missing Sligo teenager known to frequent Donegal

7 August 2025
Irish Water at work
News

Burst water main impacting parts of Inishowen

7 August 2025
CHARLIE JOE IMAGE
News

Donegal Film Office’s Emerging Talent Fund 2025 recipient announced

7 August 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

