Conor Kelly cruises into European 400m semi’s

Conor Kelly has qualified for the semi finals of the 400m at the European Athletics U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

The Finn Valley man won his heat on Thursday morning in 46.94 and will line out on Friday morning in the semi’s along with fellow Irishman teammate Sean Doggett who was second in his heat.

Kelly went into the championships as the European number one ranked athlete this season in the 400m, he set a personal best and national U20 record of 45.85 at the Morton Games last month.

There was heartbreak for Tir Chonaill’s Ethan Dewhirst this morning, he was disqualified for a false start in his 400m hurdles heat.

Ethan will return in Ireland’s Men’s 4x400m Relay Round One on Saturday morning.

European Youth Olympic bronze medalist Erin Friel is also part of the 4x400m relay team and Finn Valley’s Dermot McGranaghan is in Finland as coach to the Irish team.