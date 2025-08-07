Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Conor Kelly cruises into European 400m semi’s

Conor Kelly has qualified for the semi finals of the 400m at the European Athletics U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

The Finn Valley man won his heat on Thursday morning in 46.94 and will line out on Friday morning in the semi’s along with fellow Irishman teammate Sean Doggett who was second in his heat.

Kelly went into the championships as the European number one ranked athlete this season in the 400m, he set a personal best and national U20 record of 45.85 at the Morton Games last month.

There was heartbreak for Tir Chonaill’s Ethan Dewhirst this morning, he was disqualified for a false start in his 400m hurdles heat.

Ethan will return in Ireland’s Men’s 4x400m Relay Round One on Saturday morning.

European Youth Olympic bronze medalist Erin Friel is also part of the 4x400m relay team and Finn Valley’s Dermot McGranaghan is in Finland as coach to the Irish team.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

RECEPTION FOR RONAN. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairi McHugh pictured making a presentation to Ronan McLaughlin in recognition of his achievement in cycling around Ireland to raise funds for the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation during a reception in Ronan's honour in the Guildhall, Derry. Included is Ronan's wife Rachel, children Sophia and Luca and family and friends. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
News

Donegal cyclist awarded civic reception by Derry City and Strabane District Council

7 August 2025
News Template (2)
News, Top Stories

Missing Sligo teenager known to frequent Donegal

7 August 2025
Irish Water at work
News

Burst water main impacting parts of Inishowen

7 August 2025
CHARLIE JOE IMAGE
News

Donegal Film Office’s Emerging Talent Fund 2025 recipient announced

7 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

RECEPTION FOR RONAN. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairi McHugh pictured making a presentation to Ronan McLaughlin in recognition of his achievement in cycling around Ireland to raise funds for the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation during a reception in Ronan's honour in the Guildhall, Derry. Included is Ronan's wife Rachel, children Sophia and Luca and family and friends. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
News

Donegal cyclist awarded civic reception by Derry City and Strabane District Council

7 August 2025
News Template (2)
News, Top Stories

Missing Sligo teenager known to frequent Donegal

7 August 2025
Irish Water at work
News

Burst water main impacting parts of Inishowen

7 August 2025
CHARLIE JOE IMAGE
News

Donegal Film Office’s Emerging Talent Fund 2025 recipient announced

7 August 2025
police
News

Three people have lucky escape after petrol bomb thrown through window of property in Coleraine

7 August 2025
disabled parking
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disabled parking bays in Letterkenny are not being respected – Devine

7 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube