Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Donegal Film Office’s Emerging Talent Fund 2025 recipient announced

Donegal Film Office’s Emerging Talent Fund 2025 has been awarded to Charlie Joe Doherty.

This fund, supported by Creative Ireland, is designed to empower an emerging writer, producer, or director by providing vital support to secure their first production credit.

The funded project “Goth” examines the complexities of familial love and the search for belonging in a world that often feels isolating.

The completed project will be showcased at a Film Festival, ensuring visibility and recognition for the filmmaker.

Mr Doherty says he is over the moon to be given the license to make this piece of work.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

RECEPTION FOR RONAN. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairi McHugh pictured making a presentation to Ronan McLaughlin in recognition of his achievement in cycling around Ireland to raise funds for the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation during a reception in Ronan's honour in the Guildhall, Derry. Included is Ronan's wife Rachel, children Sophia and Luca and family and friends. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
News

Donegal cyclist awarded civic reception by Derry City and Strabane District Council

7 August 2025
News Template (2)
News, Top Stories

Missing Sligo teenager known to frequent Donegal

7 August 2025
Irish Water at work
News

Burst water main impacting parts of Inishowen

7 August 2025
CHARLIE JOE IMAGE
News

Donegal Film Office’s Emerging Talent Fund 2025 recipient announced

7 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

RECEPTION FOR RONAN. . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairi McHugh pictured making a presentation to Ronan McLaughlin in recognition of his achievement in cycling around Ireland to raise funds for the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation during a reception in Ronan's honour in the Guildhall, Derry. Included is Ronan's wife Rachel, children Sophia and Luca and family and friends. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
News

Donegal cyclist awarded civic reception by Derry City and Strabane District Council

7 August 2025
News Template (2)
News, Top Stories

Missing Sligo teenager known to frequent Donegal

7 August 2025
Irish Water at work
News

Burst water main impacting parts of Inishowen

7 August 2025
CHARLIE JOE IMAGE
News

Donegal Film Office’s Emerging Talent Fund 2025 recipient announced

7 August 2025
police
News

Three people have lucky escape after petrol bomb thrown through window of property in Coleraine

7 August 2025
disabled parking
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disabled parking bays in Letterkenny are not being respected – Devine

7 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube