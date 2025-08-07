Donegal Film Office’s Emerging Talent Fund 2025 recipient announced

Donegal Film Office’s Emerging Talent Fund 2025 has been awarded to Charlie Joe Doherty.

This fund, supported by Creative Ireland, is designed to empower an emerging writer, producer, or director by providing vital support to secure their first production credit.

The funded project “Goth” examines the complexities of familial love and the search for belonging in a world that often feels isolating.

The completed project will be showcased at a Film Festival, ensuring visibility and recognition for the filmmaker.

Mr Doherty says he is over the moon to be given the license to make this piece of work.