Donegal receives the state’s highest allocation under the latest LIS scheme

Donegal is to receive an extra €1.6 million under the Local Improvement Scheme, bringing the county’s total this year to €2.39 million.

The LIS is geared towards facilitating repairs on private roads in rural areas, which are used by local farmers and residents.

Donegal County Council and the people living along the road being improved by the scheme will each provide 10% of the total cost of the works, with the remainder of the money coming from the government.

Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue says Donegal has again received the highest LIS allocation in the state this year, and acknowledges much more is needed……….

 

