Highland Radio remains the North West’s most listened to radio station

Highland Radio is once again the North West’s most listened to radio station.

Today’s JNLR figures show 79.7% of the population tune in weekly, representing a year on year increase of 3,000 weekly and 2,000 daily listeners.

The station continues to dominate with the highest market share in the country at 61.8%, a key metric for advertisers that highlights how long listeners stay tuned in.

Weekend listenership is also on the rise with Saturday audiences growing to 70,000 and the number of people tuning in on Sundays up by 5,000.

Highland Radio’s CEO is Sean Quinn………….