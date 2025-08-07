Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man arrested following drug haul in Derry

£2,100 worth of suspected Class A drugs have been seized and a man has been arrested in Derry.

At around 9:10 pm last night, officers who were on patrol observed a driver acting suspiciously before colliding with a parked vehicle in an attempt to drive away.

The motorist then fled on foot.

A search of a residential address then took place, resulting in the seizure of suspected cocaine and cannabis.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences and remains in custody at this time.

Police say enquiries are ongoing.

