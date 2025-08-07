Missing Sligo teenager known to frequent Donegal

Gardaí are seeking help to find a missing teenager who is known to frequent Donegal.

14-year-old Lucy Cawley is missing from Rosses Point, Co Sligo.

She was last seen in Sligo Town Centre at around 5.30pm on Monday.

At the time, she was wearing leggings and a grey hoodie.

Lucy is described as being around 5 feet 3 inches in height, with a slim build, red hair, and blue eyes.

She’s known to frequent Letterkenny, the Ballymun area of Dublin, and County Derry.

Anyone with any information on Lucy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station.