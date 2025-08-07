Two-time Donegal Ultra 555 winner Jerry McCarthy describes what it takes to succeed – “You’re racing against yourself”

The 10th edition of the Donegal Ultra 555 Cycling Race is almost upon us with over 100 participants set to hit the roads of the county on Saturday morning.

With routes of 222km, 333km and 555km, the race takes endurance cyclists around the rugged coastline of Donegal for a gruelling test of physical and mental strength.

Competitors will depart Letterkenny and take on some of the most scenic roadways to be found anywhere in the world.

The 555km route takes you past famous Donegal landmarks like Malin Head, Mamore Gap, Knockalla, Atlantic Drive, Horn Head, Carrickfinn, Glengesh Pass, Slieve League and Barnesmore Gap.

Jerry McCarthy is one man who knows all about what it takes to push through the pain.

The Kerry man has won the 555km section of the race twice, once in 2022 and again last year, and says a lot of the time you are “racing against yourself”.

McCarthy is once again making his way to Tir Conaill for this weekend’s event aiming to make it a hat-trick of wins.

The two-time winner spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher to describe what it feels like to race for 555 kilometres…