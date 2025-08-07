Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Two-time Donegal Ultra 555 winner Jerry McCarthy describes what it takes to succeed – “You’re racing against yourself”

Jerry McCarthy – 2024 Overall Winner of the Donegal Ultra 555km (Solo Supported) Photo: Donegal Ultra 555 on Facebook

The 10th edition of the Donegal Ultra 555 Cycling Race is almost upon us with over 100 participants set to hit the roads of the county on Saturday morning.

With routes of 222km, 333km and 555km, the race takes endurance cyclists around the rugged coastline of Donegal for a gruelling test of physical and mental strength.

Competitors will depart Letterkenny and take on some of the most scenic roadways to be found anywhere in the world.

The 555km route takes you past famous Donegal landmarks like Malin Head, Mamore Gap, Knockalla, Atlantic Drive, Horn Head, Carrickfinn, Glengesh Pass, Slieve League and Barnesmore Gap.

Jerry McCarthy is one man who knows all about what it takes to push through the pain.

The Kerry man has won the 555km section of the race twice, once in 2022 and again last year, and says a lot of the time you are “racing against yourself”.

McCarthy is once again making his way to Tir Conaill for this weekend’s event aiming to make it a hat-trick of wins.

The two-time winner spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher to describe what it feels like to race for 555 kilometres…

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stephen o'Donnell
News, Audio, Top Stories

Early mover on DCB scheme says he is being discriminated against because of retrospective cap increase deadline

7 August 2025
candle
News

Woman dies in Aughnacloy house fire

7 August 2025
LIS Road
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal receives the state’s highest allocation under the latest LIS scheme

7 August 2025
Marblehill 2
News

Marblehill to Portnablagh Road closed for resurfacing

7 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Stephen o'Donnell
News, Audio, Top Stories

Early mover on DCB scheme says he is being discriminated against because of retrospective cap increase deadline

7 August 2025
candle
News

Woman dies in Aughnacloy house fire

7 August 2025
LIS Road
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal receives the state’s highest allocation under the latest LIS scheme

7 August 2025
Marblehill 2
News

Marblehill to Portnablagh Road closed for resurfacing

7 August 2025
Gena Heraty
News, Top Stories

Ransom demand made for the return of Gena Heraty in Haiti

7 August 2025
CAO
News

CAO Round Zero offers are being released this morning

7 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube