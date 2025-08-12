Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Lack of progress on housing in Glenties is forcing to people “couch-surf” – Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig

A West Donegal councillor says it is unacceptable that people have not received any answers over the status of three homes in the area.

Cllr Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says applicants, including a pregnant mother of two, are being forced to sleep in car sheds and sofas as a result.

He says the Government has prioritised the “wealthy” while the working class has been forced to emigrate to afford housing.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says he is dealing with people who are losing hope and that is unacceptable:

