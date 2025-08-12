People in Donegal encouraged to take part in beach clean-ups

People in Donegal are being encouraged to take part in beach clean-ups in September.

Taking place from September 19th to 21st, volunteers across the country will join Clean Coasts’ Big Beach Clean to clean litter from local beaches, waterways and towns, all while contributing to a global effort to combat marine litter.

Last year, 15,000 volunteers removed 95 tonnes of litter from Irish beaches, waterways and streets.

For more information and to register, visit cleancoasts.org/our-initiatives/big-beach-clean/.