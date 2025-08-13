€4.17 million in Dormant Accounts funding to be invested in sport – McConalogue

Junior Sports MInister Charlie McConalogue, has announced that €4.17 million in Dormant Accounts Funding is to be invested in community sports and physical activity initiatives.

Sport Ireland’s network of Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs) play a crucial role in implementing the National Sports Policy and increasing participation levels in sport and physical activity particularly in underrepresented groups. Through Dormant Accounts Funding, LSPs can connect national funding priorities with local community needs, ensuring funding reaches the groups, clubs and people that need it most.

“To achieve the Government’s goal of getting more people involved in sport, we need more capacity in our sports system. I am therefore particularly happy to see funding towards programmes for volunteers and upskilling in this year’s first tranche of dormant accounts funding for sport,” the Minister of State for Sport and Postal Policy commented.

Key areas of investment for 2025 will include Community Sports Hubs, Sports Inclusion Disability Projects, and Active Cities. Funding totalling €1.32m will provide continued support to 29 existing Community Sports and Physical Activity Hubs (Hubs) along with funding of four new Hubs in 2025. Led by LSPs, the Hubs will promote local engagement in sport and physical activity to assist disadvantaged areas.

“Active sports participation has reached a record level, with 49% of the population taking part in sport on a weekly basis. It is hoped that by 2027, 50% or more of the population will be taking part in sport on a weekly basis,” Minister McConalogue said.

The Sports Inclusion Disability Projects fund will receive €500,000 to reduce barriers to sports participation for individuals with disabilities through developing infrastructure. Funding of €750,000 will go to the Active Cities initiative, which aims to promote physical activity and healthier lifestyles in the five largest cities in Ireland. Facilitated through eight LSPs, an Active City aims to make physical activity a normal part of daily life by providing sports programs for all ages and abilities.

In line with the Volunteer in Sport Policy, funding of €420,000 will be allocated to Volunteer Supports initiatives which focus on empowering volunteers in disadvantaged communities to enhance their leadership skills in sport. Total funding of €300,000 will be awarded to Active Disability Ireland to support the expansion of eLearning Workshops to promote inclusive participation for people with disabilities. Active Disability Ireland will give special consideration to women and girls with disabilities in sport this year.

The Equality, Diversity & Inclusion fund will be awarded €500,000 to support impactful projects that remove barriers to participation in sport and physical activity for individuals from diverse and underrepresented communities.

Almost €280,000 will go to the Urban Outdoor Adventure Initiatives, a fund that aims to provide outdoor adventure sports opportunities for disadvantaged communities and at-risk youth. Total funding of €100,000 will be allocated to the Her Moves Initiative, which seeks to empower adolescent girls to engage in sports and physical activities.

“Our sports participation rates, both in terms of active participation and volunteering, are the highest they have ever been, and we must continue to work to maintain and grow these figures. This latest funding announcement will help to support a range of projects and initiatives right across the country,” the Donegal Minister of State added.