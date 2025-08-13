Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday August 13th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday August 13th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste to meet with mother of Harvey Morrison

13 August 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday August 13th

13 August 2025
court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Tyrone man sentenced for child sexual offences

13 August 2025
HIQA
News

HSE statement regarding HIQA inspection at Abbey Village Community Group Homes, Donegal

13 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste to meet with mother of Harvey Morrison

13 August 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday August 13th

13 August 2025
court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Tyrone man sentenced for child sexual offences

13 August 2025
HIQA
News

HSE statement regarding HIQA inspection at Abbey Village Community Group Homes, Donegal

13 August 2025
kids-in-classroom-school-2
News, Audio

Teachers Union of Ireland warns profession is becoming “unaffordable”

13 August 2025
aras-an-uachtarain-1024x492
News, Top Stories

Six people interested in Presidential Election nominations from DCC

13 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube