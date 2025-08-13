Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show



Mervyn and Mary raised concerns over a lack of prior notification of a cycling race that was taking place along the route they live, journalist Patricia Devlin discussed the decline in the number of seals in Ireland and Sinn Féin Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú was responding to the developments in the case of Private Sean Rooney that a formal appeal has been lodged by prosecutors in Lebanon against the sentences handed down to those responsible for his death:

It is the end of an era as the Mica Action Group officially wound up this morning, the group’s Deputy Chairperson Tricia Sullivan looks back at the 11 years since its inception and owner of Genesis, Gweedore, Mary Ferry joined Michaela Clarke on the show to discuss the dos and don’t of sun protection as Donegal basks in glorious sunshine:

As part of Wellness Wednesday, dietician Sarah Keogh talked about the recent outbreak of listeriosis, Bairbre Uí Chathail from Líonra Leitir Ceanainn discussed concerns over the loss of Mna tí, Chris Ashmore was in studio ahead of this week’s Business Matters Podcast and the TUI’s Joseph Higgins highlighted the prospect of some students missing out on certain subjects due to the failure by Government to address teacher recruitment and retention issues: