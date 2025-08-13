Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Mervyn and Mary raised concerns over a lack of prior notification of a cycling race that was taking place along the route they live, journalist Patricia Devlin discussed the decline in the number of seals in Ireland and Sinn Féin Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú was responding to the developments in the case of Private Sean Rooney that a formal appeal has been lodged by prosecutors in Lebanon against the sentences handed down to those responsible for his death:

It is the end of an era as the Mica Action Group officially wound up this morning, the group’s Deputy Chairperson Tricia Sullivan looks back at the 11 years since its inception and owner of Genesis, Gweedore, Mary Ferry joined Michaela Clarke on the show to discuss the dos and don’t of sun protection as Donegal basks in glorious sunshine:

As part of Wellness Wednesday, dietician Sarah Keogh talked about the recent outbreak of listeriosis, Bairbre Uí Chathail from Líonra Leitir Ceanainn discussed concerns over the loss of Mna tí, Chris Ashmore was in studio ahead of this week’s Business Matters Podcast and the TUI’s Joseph Higgins highlighted the prospect of some students missing out on certain subjects due to the failure by Government to address teacher recruitment and retention issues:

Top Stories

HIQA
News

HSE statement regarding HIQA inspection at Abbey Village Community Group Homes, Donegal

13 August 2025
kids-in-classroom-school-2
News, Audio

Teachers Union of Ireland warns profession is becoming "unaffordable"

13 August 2025
aras-an-uachtarain-1024x492
News, Top Stories

Six people interested in Presidential Election nominations from DCC

13 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday's Nine til Noon Show

13 August 2025
