Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Bereaved woman doesn’t believe tougher sentences will prevent road fatalities

A Donegal woman who lost her sister to a hit-and-run driver says she doesn’t believe harsher sentences for people who cause death through dangerous driving will lessen the number of fatalities on Irish roads.

This week, singer Roman Keating called for tougher sentences after the man responsible for his brother’s death in County Mayo received a suspended sentence.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Donegal Mart manager Eimear McGuinness recounted how her sister weas killed in a hit and run incident.

The young man responsible was sentenced to four years, and Ms McGuinness told Greg Hughes that when they were approached by the driver’s family, her parents didn’t object to him being released early………

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 August 2025
Catherine Connolly
News, Audio

SF will not endorse Catherine Connolly’s presidential bid – O’Rourke

15 August 2025
redress focus
News, Top Stories

Focus Group says Department of Housing has questions to answer over late payments

15 August 2025
Eimear McGuinness
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bereaved woman doesn’t believe tougher sentences will prevent road fatalities

15 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 August 2025
Catherine Connolly
News, Audio

SF will not endorse Catherine Connolly’s presidential bid – O’Rourke

15 August 2025
redress focus
News, Top Stories

Focus Group says Department of Housing has questions to answer over late payments

15 August 2025
Eimear McGuinness
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bereaved woman doesn’t believe tougher sentences will prevent road fatalities

15 August 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate car fires in Carrigans

15 August 2025
leaking-water-pipe
News

Uisce Eireann dealing with burst water mains in the Lagan Valley and Lifford

15 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube