Bereaved woman doesn’t believe tougher sentences will prevent road fatalities

A Donegal woman who lost her sister to a hit-and-run driver says she doesn’t believe harsher sentences for people who cause death through dangerous driving will lessen the number of fatalities on Irish roads.

This week, singer Roman Keating called for tougher sentences after the man responsible for his brother’s death in County Mayo received a suspended sentence.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Donegal Mart manager Eimear McGuinness recounted how her sister weas killed in a hit and run incident.

The young man responsible was sentenced to four years, and Ms McGuinness told Greg Hughes that when they were approached by the driver’s family, her parents didn’t object to him being released early………