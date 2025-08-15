Council appeals to motorists to park responsibly when visiting Shroove this weekend

Donegal County Council is appealing to motorists to park responsibly when visiting Shroove in Greencastle this weekend.

With the good weather set to continue over the coming days and the Regatta taking place, a high volume of people are expected to travel to the area.

The Council says it is working towards a longer-term solution to address parking issues on the approach to the beach.

In recent weeks, a number of Local Link Services had to be suspended as vehicles parked haphazardly on the approach to Shroove beach had blocked access.

The provider has repeatedly called for action to address the parking issue.

Donegal County Council has confirmed that its Roads Office has been made aware of the vehicles causing an obstruction.

The Council is appealing to visitors to park responsibly to ensure the public roads R-241 and L-1471 remain clear for public transport and emergency vehicles this weekend.

It says assistance from Gardai has been requested to maintain safe and unobstructed access.

In a statement, the local authority says it is its intention to introduce double yellow lines at key pinch points along the L-1471, subject to Garda approval.