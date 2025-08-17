Donegal Club Championship Results – Sunday 17th August

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship
Kilcar 3-16 – 2-17 Downings
MacCumhaills 2-15 – 1-18 Glenswilly
Termon 0-20 – 3-07 Four Masters
Glenfin 1-12 – 1-27 St Michael’s
Donegal Intermediate Football Championship
Milford 2-18 – 0-13 Na Rossa
Naomh Muire LR 0-17 – 1-17 Red Hughs
Cloughaneely 1-08 – 3-15 Naomh Columba
Buncrana v Burt (5pm)
Junior Championship
Carndonagh 3-22 – 0-08 Moville
Naomh Colmcille 0-11 – 1-10 Letterkenny Gaels
Donegal Senior B Football Championship
Kilcar V Downings
MacCumhaills 0-7 – 0-12 Glenswilly
Termon 2-16 – 2-21 Four Masters
Glenfin 9-13 – 0-18 St Michael’s
Donegal Intermediate B Football Championship
Milford V Na Rossa
Naomh Muire LR 2-17 – 1-14 Red Hughs
Cloughaneely V Naomh Columba
Buncrana 7-15 – 3-08 Burt
Junior B Championship
St Mary’s Convoy 0-19 – 4-05 Naomh Brid