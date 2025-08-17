Five winners in one day for Dylan Browne-McMonagle

Dylan Browne McMonagle brought up a remarkable across-the-card five-timer when “Tounsivator” took the honours by three-quarters of a length in the Perennial Freight Handicap at Tramore yesterday.

The even-money favourite, who was last seen finishing fourth in the Grade 3 Galway Hurdle for Willie Mullins, was having just his second race on the Flat in Ireland and powered to the front racing to the final furlong.

The young Letterkenny jockey remarkably rode four winners in the Curragh yesterday afternoon before heading to Tramore.

At the Curragh, he was on “Mushaffar” at 5/1, “Ipanema Queen” at 6/5, “Queen Of Mougins” at 17/2 and “Leinster” 6/1.

The five-timer paid a whopping 1,754/1.

Patrick McGettigan was also in the winner’s circle at Tramore yesterday evening.

The young Ballyare jockey was on board “Ballycommon Chapel” which went to post at 14/1 in the Dan Cowman Memorial Handicap at 8:10pm.

It’s been a good weekend for our Donegal jockeys as Oisin Orr also had two winners on Friday at Thirsk.

Orr rode to victory on “Made All” and “South Parade”.