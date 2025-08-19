Abbey Vocational School pays tribute to ‘highly valued’ student

Abbey Vocational School has paid tribute to the teenager who died following an incident in South Donegal, near Inver.

Taking to social media, the school confirmed he was a third-year student and that the school will be open until 6 pm this evening and from 10 am – 2 pm tomorrow for students and staff.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident yesterday. The seriously injured youth was then airlifted to Sligo University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead this morning.

Garda enquiries are ongoing.