Donegal Motor Club Launches Exciting New J1000 Championship

The Donegal Motor Club have launched of a brand-new J1000 Championship, giving the next generation of rallying talent a unique platform to showcase their skills.

The championship will comprise three rounds, offering young drivers an exciting blend of challenges across both tarmac and gravel:

Two days of competition at the Knockalla Hillclimb – a legendary venue in Irish motorsport, renowned for its technical demands and spectacular setting which takes place on Saturday and Sunday the 6th and 7th of September.

Donegal Forestry Rally – bringing competitors into the heart of gravel rallying, testing car control and precision in a true forest stage environment, due to take place on Saturday the 8th of November.

The J1000 category is aimed at 14–17 year-old drivers, providing a safe and structured entry into motorsport, using 1-litre cars with controlled regulations to ensure close, competitive, and affordable racing.

Speaking about the announcement, a Donegal Motor Club spokesperson said:
“We are thrilled to bring the J1000 Championship to Donegal. This initiative will not only create a pathway for young drivers into motorsport but also give them the chance to experience both hillclimb and rally competition. It’s about building the future of our sport in a safe and exciting way.”
The championship is open to Donegal Motor Club members only, there is expected to be a strong uptake in this championship. Make sure to register to be part of this exciting opportunity.

