Fine Gael opens two week nomination process for new Presidency candidate

Fine Gael has opened a two-week nomination process to find its new candidate for the Presidency.

It’s after a high-level party meeting last night following Mairead McGuinness’ decision to withdraw from the race.

Last night, Fine Gael released a statement to say it has opened a nominations window which will close on Tuesday, September 2nd.

To be nominated, a candidate needs the backing of 20 members of the Parliamentary Party, 25 Councillors, and five members of the Executive Council.

The front-runners are believed to be former Social Protection Minister Heather Humphries and current MEP Sean Kelly.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fail is being urged to set up an ‘urgent meeting’ to discuss its plans for the presidential race.

Party MEP Billy Kelleher says he’s written to the Cathaoirleach asking him to convene a meeting.

He says as it stands the parliamentary party aren’t due to meet until mid-September at the earliest, a timeline he says is ‘too late in the day’ for them to discuss the possible selection of a candidate.