Letterkenny remains cheapest town for students despite rising cost of living

Letterkenny has been named the cheapest town for students in Ireland, as it has been in 2023 and 2024.

According to Switcher.ie’s 2025 Student Cost of Living Guide, rent would set back a student €453 per month, an increase of 21% over the past two years.

While Letterkenny is the most reasonable town for students, the total monthly costs have increased by 15% from €1,088 to €1,256.

Utilities have increased by €5 since 2023 to €87 per month in Letterkenny for college goers, as has transport from €135 to €140.

Monthly grocery costs have soared by 34% to €207 from €135 for students over the last two years.

Meanwhile, the cost of entertainment has gone up by 7% from €308 to €330.

Finally, gym memberships now cost €39, a rise of 11% from €35 in 2023.

Annually, the cost of a student life in the town is €14,300, including fees up 11% from 2023 at €12,791, and up 9% from last year.

