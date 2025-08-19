Suspended sentences handed down to Derry trio charged with drug offences



Two men and a woman were sentenced for drug-related offences at Derry Crown Court this week.

The PSNI have appealed to members of the public to help police tackle the scourge of drugs and to bring forward any concerns.

60 year old John Arthur Kerr, 50 year old Donna Louise Kerr, and 25 year old Jake Kerr, were sentenced on yesterday for possession of Class A and B controlled drugs with intent to supply on the 20th September, 2019.

Police had arrived at an address in Eglinton on that day and, following a search, seized a quantity of drugs and around £2,000 cash.

Sentences of two years in prison suspended for three years were imposed in respect of all three defendants.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Constable Kane thanked colleagues from across police service departments who helped with the investigation.