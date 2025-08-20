Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday August 20th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday August 20th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday August 20th

20 August 2025
phone in hand
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating reports of online fraud around event tickets

20 August 2025
Uisce Éireann works
News

Uisce Eireann crews working to restore water supply to Gortahork and Falcarragh

20 August 2025
Kneecap 1
News

Kneecap’s Mo Chara terrorism case adjourned until September

20 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday August 20th

20 August 2025
phone in hand
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating reports of online fraud around event tickets

20 August 2025
Uisce Éireann works
News

Uisce Eireann crews working to restore water supply to Gortahork and Falcarragh

20 August 2025
Kneecap 1
News

Kneecap’s Mo Chara terrorism case adjourned until September

20 August 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Four men arrested in connection with April assault in Derry

20 August 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann tackling mains burst in North Inishowen

20 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube