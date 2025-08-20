Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

The first hour is dedicated to an audit of credit card use within Donegal County Council – some of the findings are remarkable:

We talk to Caroline Anderson and her daughter – Caroline lost her husband Carl when he had a heart attack climbing Errigal in August, they are planning a charity climb in October to raise money for the installation of a defibrillator. Later we discuss people being forced to retire early or to work beyond retirement age – should there be more choice? 

A bus operator wants to remind passengers to mark their bags for easier identification following a number of avoidable mix-ups, we hear of plans to make the Twin Towns more inclusive for Neurodivergent children, a bereaved mum wants it to be illegal to take and share pictures of road traffic collisions and we hear how Donegal is a homecare blackspot:

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday August 20th

20 August 2025
phone in hand
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating reports of online fraud around event tickets

20 August 2025
Uisce Éireann works
News

Uisce Eireann crews working to restore water supply to Gortahork and Falcarragh

20 August 2025
Kneecap 1
News

Kneecap’s Mo Chara terrorism case adjourned until September

20 August 2025
Advertisement

