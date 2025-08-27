Buncrana Children’s Charity has helped 26 children so far this year

Buncrana’s Children’s Charity has published figures this week showing that the so far this year, the initiative has helped 26 children and their families, providing over €7,640 in direct support since January.

The committee says that none of this would have been possible without the continued support of local people, businesses, and councillors, who have donated their time, money, and resources to ensure children in need are cared for.

Secretary Majella McLaughlin says every euro, every bag of clothes donated to their charity shop and every bit of fundraising adds up, and makes a real difference to local families………………….