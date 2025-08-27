Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

Donegal Half-Marathon organisers praise community spirit after another hugely successful event

The organisers of last Sunday’s Donegal Half Marathon have expressed their thanks to the volunteers and organisations who assisted with the staging of the race.

The event attracted an entry of almost 1400, with over 1100 crossing the finish line.

“Never in our wildest dreams did we anticipate such a big entry this year, so the organising committee are delighted with the level of interest in Sunday’s event. The reintroduction of the relay section helped boost the numbers and added to the atmosphere,” race director, Brendan McDaid commented.

“The more people that take part, the more people are needed to ensure that the race runs as smoothly as possible. We are fortunate to have such great help from the local community, and it was all needed on Sunday to cater for the record numbers.

“We are extremely grateful to Kernan’s who have been the main sponsors of the annual event since 2019. We also get great support from Donegal County Council, Optum, Letterkenny Century Complex, Donegal Sports Partnership, Donegal Volunteer Centre, Fáilte Ireland, Letterkenny CDP, Watson Hire, the Garda Síochána, the Red Cross, the staff and management at Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny Athletic Club and St Eunan’s GAA Club,” he added.

“We had teams getting ready for the event from Friday morning – from packing goody bags and taking entries, to setting up the finish area and making sure everything was in place along the course. We also had teams of volunteers out along the route to make sure that everyone got water and had a safe and enjoyable experience, and a team who looked after the catering end of things at Aura after the race.

“From the feedback we’ve been getting since Sunday, those who took part were happy with how things went. The dedication and energy of the volunteers is a big factor in the success of the Donegal Half Marathon. The organising committee will meet over the comings days for a debrief, take the learnings from Sunday’s event on board, and do our best to plan an even bigger and better Donegal Half Marathon in 2026,” the race director said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

CAO
News, Audio, Top Stories

CAO offers to be published this afternoon

27 August 2025
Waterfront
News, Top Stories

Just under €5 million being sought for Dungloe’s Waterfront Hotel

27 August 2025
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

More water outages expected today in South Inishowen

27 August 2025
luh new 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only 13% of LUH chemotherapy treatments began within the target time in the first quarter of 2025

27 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

CAO
News, Audio, Top Stories

CAO offers to be published this afternoon

27 August 2025
Waterfront
News, Top Stories

Just under €5 million being sought for Dungloe’s Waterfront Hotel

27 August 2025
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

More water outages expected today in South Inishowen

27 August 2025
luh new 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only 13% of LUH chemotherapy treatments began within the target time in the first quarter of 2025

27 August 2025
Thatch 2
News

DCC announces first participant in its Rope Thatch Mentorship Scheme

27 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-26 125308
News

Just over one week left for people to have say on emerging route for Three Trees to Carndonagh Greenway

27 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube