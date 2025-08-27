Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
European Movement urging primary schools to register for EU education programme

European Movement Ireland is urging primary schools in Ireland to register for the Blue Star Programme next year.

The programme, which is in its 15th year, introduces children at primary level to the EU, and is designed to promote a greater understanding of European democracies, languages and cultures.

This year, 350 schools nationwide, 20 of them in Donegal, and European Movement President CEO Noelle O’Connell is anxious to see more Donegal schools take part.

Speaking ahead of the close of registrations on October 10th, she says 2026 will be a particularly important year, as Ireland takes on the EU Presidency in June……….

 

More details available HERE

