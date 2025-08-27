Heritage Officer says Donegal’s rope thatching tradition must be protected

Donegal County Council’s Heritage Officer says the tradition of rope thatching is being erased from Donegal’s cultural landscape, and it’s vital that skilled thatchers are trained to ensure the craft survives.

Joe Gallagher is hopeful that the opening Donegal Thatching School, and the first award under council’s Rope Thatch Mentorship Scheme will help to address this deficit.

He says most the indigenous method of thatching is being replaced by other styles, particularly in the west and north of the county………….