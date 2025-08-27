Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Just over one week left for people to have say on emerging route for Three Trees to Carndonagh Greenway

There’s just over one week left for people to have their say on the emerging preferred route corridor for the Three Trees to Carndonagh Greenway Project.

The project aims to provide an attractive trail between the townland of Three Trees to the east of Inishowen and the town of Carndonagh, to be used mainly for recreational purposes by pedestrians, cyclists and people with impaired mobility.

The greenway would not only provide a recreational facility and social support for local communities, but also draw domestic and international visitors to the area benefitting the settlements located along the selected route.

It has the potential to also improve integration in the area and create cross-border linkages to existing and proposed cycling and walking infrastructure and other public amenities as well as acting as a valuable corridor providing a safe, sustainable and healthy modal option for all users.

The closing date for submissions to the public consultation is Friday, September 5th.

