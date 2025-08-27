Just under €5 million being sought for Dungloe’s Waterfront Hotel

One of West Donegal’s best known hotels has gone on the market with a guide price of just under €5 million.

The Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe has 65 bedrooms, with agents Savils and TDL Horizons saying there are considerable growth opportunities.

In their prospectus, Savills say the Waterfront Hotel is a prime trading hotel overlooking Dungloe Bay, with 49 newly refurbished en-suite bedrooms and 16 spacious suites which will be completed under new ownership.

They say the hotel benefits from very significant recent capital expenditure and offers growth potential with an opportunity to complete spa works.

The Waterfront’s coastal location on the Wild Atlantic Way is highlighted, as is its Gaeltacht heritage, and proximity to Donegal Airport.

With a guide price of 4.9 million euro, Savills say the sale of the Waterfront represents a rare opportunity to acquire a successful trading hotel which has clear scope for further development and future growth under new ownership.

