Little Angels parents say they are in limbo regarding school opening

The opening of the new Little Angels School in Letterkenny is set to be delayed, with parents saying they have no information or clarity

The school was to have opened on Monday next, but a letter sent to parents from the school yesterday advised they are awaiting confirmation from school governance regarding a delayed opening.

In April, the government said a resolution to capacity issues had been identified, but local Cllr Thomas Sean Devine says not much has happened since then.

He says part of the problem is there isn’t a functioning board at the moment………………

Top Stories

Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Testing of samples from DCB properties commences as part of Coleman Legal case

27 August 2025
Thatch 2
News, Audio

Heritage Officer says Donegal’s rope thatching tradition must be protected

27 August 2025
psni logo
News

Man arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Derry

27 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

27 August 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

