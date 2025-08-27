Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, August 27th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, August 27th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, August 27th

27 August 2025
Little Angels School
News, Top Stories

Opening date for new Little Angels School confirmed

27 August 2025
fire brigade NI
News

Large fire has broken out at Derry industrial estate

27 August 2025
Uisce Éireann works (1)
News

Water supply returning following issue at Illies Water Treatment Plant

27 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, August 27th

27 August 2025
Little Angels School
News, Top Stories

Opening date for new Little Angels School confirmed

27 August 2025
fire brigade NI
News

Large fire has broken out at Derry industrial estate

27 August 2025
Uisce Éireann works (1)
News

Water supply returning following issue at Illies Water Treatment Plant

27 August 2025
Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Testing of samples from DCB properties commences as part of Coleman Legal case

27 August 2025
Thatch 2
News, Audio

Heritage Officer says Donegal’s rope thatching tradition must be protected

27 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube