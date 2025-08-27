Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Derry

District Support Team officers in Derry have arrested a man following a traffic stop yesterday.

They were alerted to a white MG car which failed to indicate at a roundabout. The car was signalled to pull over, and officers noted a strong smell of cannabis.

A search of the car was conducted, ands a bag containing suspected cannabis was handed over.

The man, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug and driving when unfit through drink or drugs.

He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.

Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Testing of samples from DCB properties commences as part of Coleman Legal case

27 August 2025
Thatch 2
News, Audio

Heritage Officer says Donegal’s rope thatching tradition must be protected

27 August 2025
psni logo
News

Man arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Derry

27 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

27 August 2025
Advertisement

