Man arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Derry

District Support Team officers in Derry have arrested a man following a traffic stop yesterday.

They were alerted to a white MG car which failed to indicate at a roundabout. The car was signalled to pull over, and officers noted a strong smell of cannabis.

A search of the car was conducted, ands a bag containing suspected cannabis was handed over.

The man, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug and driving when unfit through drink or drugs.

He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.