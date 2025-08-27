Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
More water outages expected today in South Inishowen

Repairs to a burst water main in South Inishowen may cause supply disruptions to Inch Island, Fahan, Burt, Bridgend, Newtowncunningham, Drumhaggart and surrounding areas.

Works are expected to continue until 10 o’clock tonight.

 

CAO
News, Audio, Top Stories

CAO offers to be published this afternoon

27 August 2025
Waterfront
News, Top Stories

Just under €5 million being sought for Dungloe’s Waterfront Hotel

27 August 2025
leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

More water outages expected today in South Inishowen

27 August 2025
luh new 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Only 13% of LUH chemotherapy treatments began within the target time in the first quarter of 2025

27 August 2025
Thatch 2
News

DCC announces first participant in its Rope Thatch Mentorship Scheme

27 August 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-26 125308
News

Just over one week left for people to have say on emerging route for Three Trees to Carndonagh Greenway

27 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

