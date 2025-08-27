More water outages expected today in South Inishowen

Repairs to a burst water main in South Inishowen may cause supply disruptions to Inch Island, Fahan, Burt, Bridgend, Newtowncunningham, Drumhaggart and surrounding areas.
Works are expected to continue until 10 o’clock tonight.
