Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

Opening date for new Little Angels School confirmed

It’s been confirmed that the new Little Angels School in Letterkenny will now open on Thursday, September 4th.

The school was due to open on Monday; however, parents were advised that, due to considerable work needing to be carried out on site, and as confirmation from school governance was needed, the opening of the school was delayed.

In a message issued to parents this afternoon, they have been thanked for their patience.

While welcoming confirmation of the opening of the school, parents remain frustrated that it is not opening as planned on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Little Angels School
News, Top Stories

Opening date for new Little Angels School confirmed

27 August 2025
fire brigade NI
News

Large fire has broken out at Derry industrial estate

27 August 2025
Uisce Éireann works (1)
News

Water supply returning following issue at Illies Water Treatment Plant

27 August 2025
Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Testing of samples from DCB properties commences as part of Coleman Legal case

27 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Little Angels School
News, Top Stories

Opening date for new Little Angels School confirmed

27 August 2025
fire brigade NI
News

Large fire has broken out at Derry industrial estate

27 August 2025
Uisce Éireann works (1)
News

Water supply returning following issue at Illies Water Treatment Plant

27 August 2025
Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Testing of samples from DCB properties commences as part of Coleman Legal case

27 August 2025
Thatch 2
News, Audio

Heritage Officer says Donegal’s rope thatching tradition must be protected

27 August 2025
psni logo
News

Man arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Derry

27 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube