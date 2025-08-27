Opening date for new Little Angels School confirmed

It’s been confirmed that the new Little Angels School in Letterkenny will now open on Thursday, September 4th.

The school was due to open on Monday; however, parents were advised that, due to considerable work needing to be carried out on site, and as confirmation from school governance was needed, the opening of the school was delayed.

In a message issued to parents this afternoon, they have been thanked for their patience.

While welcoming confirmation of the opening of the school, parents remain frustrated that it is not opening as planned on Monday.