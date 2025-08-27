Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

Targeted measures needed to address LUH chemo delays – Doherty

Letterkenny University Hospital is the worst performing facility in the country in terms of breast cancer patients starting their chemotherapy treatments within the recommended 8 week time frame.

According to  a report published today by The Journal Investigates, the target was reached in 40% of cases in 2023, 20% of cases past year and just 13% of cases between January and March. The hospital has told the Journal Investigates that since March, improvements have brought that figure up to 40%.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Deputy Pearse Doherty told Greg Hughes the interim measures implemented involved taking beds away from the hospital’s inpatient capacity, and that’s not a sustainable solution.

He says the current situation is unacceptable..………………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Testing of samples from DCB properties commences as part of Coleman Legal case

27 August 2025
Thatch 2
News, Audio

Heritage Officer says Donegal’s rope thatching tradition must be protected

27 August 2025
psni logo
News

Man arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Derry

27 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

27 August 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Testing of samples from DCB properties commences as part of Coleman Legal case

27 August 2025
Thatch 2
News, Audio

Heritage Officer says Donegal’s rope thatching tradition must be protected

27 August 2025
psni logo
News

Man arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Derry

27 August 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

27 August 2025
Little Angels 2
News, Top Stories

Little Angels parents say they are in limbo regarding school opening

27 August 2025
Yellow Rain
News, Top Stories

Status Yellow Rain Warning issued for Donegal

27 August 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube