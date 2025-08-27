Targeted measures needed to address LUH chemo delays – Doherty

Letterkenny University Hospital is the worst performing facility in the country in terms of breast cancer patients starting their chemotherapy treatments within the recommended 8 week time frame.

According to a report published today by The Journal Investigates, the target was reached in 40% of cases in 2023, 20% of cases past year and just 13% of cases between January and March. The hospital has told the Journal Investigates that since March, improvements have brought that figure up to 40%.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Deputy Pearse Doherty told Greg Hughes the interim measures implemented involved taking beds away from the hospital’s inpatient capacity, and that’s not a sustainable solution.

He says the current situation is unacceptable..………………