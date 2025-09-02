Donegal included in joint FACT and Sky operation against ‘dodgy boxes’

15 shops and resellers have been issued legal notices over so called dodgy-boxes.

The Federation Against Copyright Theft says its targeted retailers ‘enabling access’ to illegal TV streaming services as part of a major enforcement campaign.

The joint operation by FACT and Sky led to legal notices being issued in counties Kerry, Louth, Laois, Mayo, Donegal, Kilkenny, Wexford, Meath and Cavan.

PRESS RELEASE: FACT targets Irish shops in landmark Anti-Piracy sting

Tuesday, 2nd September 2025: FACT (Federation Against Copyright Theft) and partners have carried out a major enforcement operation against Irish retail outlets enabling access to illegal TV streaming services, sending a strong warning to those breaking the law and putting consumers at risk.

FACT is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading IP protection organisations, working with broadcasters, rights holders and law enforcement to disrupt piracy networks and protect consumers.

In this latest action, FACT teams, working alongside Sky, delivered legal notices to 15 shops and resellers across nine counties: Kerry, Louth, Laois, Mayo, Donegal, Kilkenny, Wexford, Meath and Cavan. Eleven of the visits were conducted by FACT investigators, with the remainder delivered by Sky’s legal representatives.

The targeted outlets were found to be either selling subscriptions to illegal streaming services, supplying devices configured to access them or referring customers to resellers via phone numbers or advertising materials. All have been given a deadline to stop these activities or face further action. To date the vast majority have responded to the legal notices and have agreed to cease their illegal activities.

This is the first time enforcement teams have focused directly on retail outlets. The move recognises that shops are a crucial gateway for consumers being drawn into illegal streaming and that disrupting activity at street level is key to protecting the public.

Kieron Sharp, Chairman of FACT, commented: “This operation shows that we are actively targeting every link in the illegal streaming supply chain. When shop owners sell illegal streaming devices, subscriptions or act as referral points to providers, they are supporting criminal organisations and generating criminal profits.

“FACT will continue to work with partners to identify, disrupt and shut down this activity across Ireland.”

JD Buckley CEO Sky Ireland said: “Illegal streaming puts consumers at real risk of online harms including fraud and identity theft while draining money away from the creative industries that invest in the shows and sports people love.

“At Sky, we’re determined to protect our customers and ensure we continue producing world-class content. Working with FACT, we’re making it clear that anyone profiting from piracy, whether through shops or resellers, will be found and stopped.”

This latest action follows a series of successful crackdowns on illegal streaming services in Ireland. Just last month David Dunbar from County Wexford was ordered to pay €480,000 (£417,259) in damages to Sky and given a permanent injunction banning him from any future involvement in IPTV (Internet Protocol Television), after conceding a High Court action.

Since March 2023, almost 70 illegal services across Ireland have closed on foot of action by FACT and its partners, as well as the disruption of tens of thousands of unlawful streams, thereby protecting consumers.

FACT and Sky support the consumer campaign BeStreamWise, which helps the public understand the dangers of illegal streaming and directs them to safe and legal routes to enjoy the content they love.