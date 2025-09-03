English Premier League side Burnley sign Inishowen youngster Oisin Cooney

Finn Harps FC have confirmed that goalkeeper Oisín Cooney has completed a move to English Premier League side Burnley FC.

The deal, which does not involve an upfront transfer fee, includes a series of performance-related clauses linked to first-team appearances, along with a future sell-on percentage.

Cooney is a graduate of the Finn Harps Academy, first representing the club’s MU15 side in 2022 after signing from Clonmany Shamrocks.

His impressive displays saw him promoted to the MU19 squad the following season while also training with the first team.

He made his senior debut on the final day of the 2023 campaign and has since logged 18 appearances over the past two seasons.

The 18 year-old has also received international recognition, lining out for Ireland at MU16, MU17 and MU19 level.

Finn Harps Chairperson Ian Harkin said: “Two years ago we significantly strengthened our goalkeeper coaching capacity with the addition of Eamon Curry. Our player pathway has been carefully managed and first team appearances have been key to providing visibility not just to the Irish underage international teams but also to scouts from the UK.

We are immensely proud of Oisín and the progress he has made with us. His move to Burnley is a testament to his talent and dedication, and we look forward to seeing him continue his journey at the highest level. The structure of the deal also ensures Finn Harps will benefit from Oisín’s future success.”

Finn Harps Manager and Head of Academy Kevin McHugh added: “Everyone at the club is delighted to see Oisin make this move, and we wish him every success going forward with Burnley FC.

I want to give huge credit to Clonmany Shamrocks, his Academy coaches and most recently Eamon Curry for the work with Oisin to help with his development.

It’s great to see a Premier League club take interest in our players and marks another milestone on our current journey as a football club to develop local talent, give them the opportunity to play senior football and ultimately maximise their potential.”

Burnley have also released a statement on their website, saying:

“Burnley Football Club can confirm the signing of Oisin Cooney from Finn Harps, with the goalkeeper joining Andy Farrell’s U21s squad.

Cooney has recently spent time on trial with the young Clarets, earning a contract that runs until the summer of 2027 with the club option of a further 12 months.

After putting pen to paper at Burnley Training Centre, he said: “I’m delighted to get the deal over the line.

“The people make a football club really special and I got a great vibe as soon as I walked through the door here.

“Burnley has a great footballing culture and there’s an evident pathway through to the first team, so I’m really looking forward to getting started now.”

Despite only turning 18 in February, Cooney has senior experience to his name with the Donegal-based side and has also represented Republic of Ireland at various youth levels.

His Harps debut came as a 16-year-old against Bray Wanderers in November 2023, before signing a two-year contract with the club later that month.

The teenager made eight League of Ireland appearances last season, in addition to featuring for their U19s.

His Republic of Ireland U19s bow came against Greece in a friendly last year, with the shot stopper also featuring in two UEFA U19 European Championship qualifiers in March 2025.

He now moves to Lancashire having signed his first professional contract and is looking forward to making the step up into a full-time environment”.