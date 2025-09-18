Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Thursday's show:

Survivors of Mother and Baby homes in Donegal urged to become part of National Centre for Remembrance’s Steering Group, listeners have their says on traffic delays at road works in Drunkeen and we hear how Downgraded DCB homeowners are taking their fight to Europe:

We discuss misinformation and disinformation ahead of a talk on the issue in Letterkenny and Noel Cunningham discusses Harvey’s Point Hotel’s Hall of Fame status and 25 years of the cabaret:

A mum explains how her child is being denied access to education over a medical condition, we hear how fewer of us are using our phones behind the wheel, there’s news of a major cross border effort to treat obesity and we look forward to an event to mark 1400 years since the birth of St Eunan: