Survivors of Mother and Baby homes in Donegal urged to become part of National Centre for Remembrance’s Steering Group

Survivors of Mother and Baby homes in Donegal are being urged to apply to be part of the National Centre for Remembrance’s Steering Group.

The Centre is being developed in Dublin, on the site of the last Magdalene Laundry to close, and will remember all those who spent time in institutions across the country.

Members of the Steering Group will be part of the decision-making process for the centre, which will comprise a museum and exhibition space, a research centre and repository of records related to institutional trauma in the 20th century, and a garden space for reflection and remembrance.

With the deadline for applications this Friday, Patricia Carey, Special Advocate for Survivors of Institutional Abuse, is appealing to people in Donegal to come forward:

 

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 September 2025
Pearse Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy accuses Government of ‘gouging’ people

18 September 2025
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Three people taken to hospital after crash in Newmills

18 September 2025
DS Central Library (002)
Audio, News

Challenges of Misinformation and Disinformation within EU to be discussed at event in Letterkenny

18 September 2025
Advertisement

