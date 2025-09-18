The Score – 18/09/25

On The Score this week, Former Finn Harps Manager Anthony Gorman looks ahead to Friday’s games for Finn Harps and Derry City.

The new Donegal League season starts this weekend, Chris Ashmore has a preview with Oscar Traynor Manager Eamonn Sheridan and League Chairman Tam McLaughlin, we speak with Jason Quigley about the upcoming Rumble in the Hills Professional Boxing event scheduled for next month in Letterkenny and Patsy McGonagle on Mark English’s performance at the world championship.