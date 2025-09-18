Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Score – 18/09/25

On The Score this week, Former Finn Harps Manager Anthony Gorman looks ahead to Friday’s games for Finn Harps and Derry City.

The new Donegal League season starts this weekend, Chris Ashmore has a preview with Oscar Traynor Manager Eamonn Sheridan and League Chairman Tam McLaughlin, we speak with Jason Quigley about the upcoming Rumble in the Hills Professional Boxing event scheduled for next month in Letterkenny and Patsy McGonagle on Mark English’s performance at the world championship.

mc ivor
News

John McIvor appointed manager of the Donegal Music Education Partnership

18 September 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday September 18th

18 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-18 165651
News

Moville Regeneration Plan being launched tonight

18 September 2025
marylou mcdonald
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF presidential campaign will be a ‘game changer’ – McDonald

18 September 2025
