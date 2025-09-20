Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Championship Results – Saturday 20th September

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals
MacCumhaills 0-15 v 0-26 St Michael’s

Kilcar 1-10 V 0-16 Gweedore

Senior Championship Relegation Play Off
Aodh Ruadh BS 1-17 V 2-16 Glenfin *After extra time

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final
Malin 3-15 V N 0-21 Mhuire LR

Intermediate Relegation Play Offs
Fanad Gaels 2-16 V 0-18 Cloughaneely

Burt 2-15 V 1-06 Na Rossa

Donegal Senior B Football Championship Quarter Finals
St Eunan’s 1-18 V 0-21 Dungloe (won on pens)

Four Masters 0-10 V 2-12 Naomh Conaill

Donegal Junior Football Championship Quarter Finals
Convoy 2-14 V 1-12 Naomh Ultan
Letterkenny Gaels 3-15 V 0-03 Robert Emmets

Intermediate Reserve Football Championship
Naomh Columba 0-13V 0-11 Malin

Catherine Connolly
News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin back Catherine Connolly in Presidential Election race

20 September 2025
miseáine
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 17ú Meán Fómhair Albam úr Áine Durkin

20 September 2025
doim
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille10ú Meán Fómhair le Doimnic/CCÉ Fintona Ciara & Maedbh McGlinchey

20 September 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Investigation launched following criminal damage incident at Derry flat

20 September 2025
