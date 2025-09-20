Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal parents advised to book RSV immunisation for babies ahead of winter

Parents and guardians are advised to book now to ensure their child is protected ahead of any surge in RSV infections later in the autumn or winter.

Details of local clinic are available on the HSE website.

RSV is a common virus that causes respiratory infection in children and adults. Every winter, RSV infection causes hospitalisations, including some serious illness, especially among young infants.

Dr. Hilary Stokes, Consultant Paediatrician, says in the Donegal area, they are advising parents of those babies eligible to get this immunisation to ensure their children are protected ahead of the winter.

For babies born from the first of this month until the end of February next year, parents and guardians will be offered the immunisation before the baby leaves the maternity hospital.

