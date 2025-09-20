Investigation launched following criminal damage incident at Derry flat

Police in Derry are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred on Thursday night.

It was reported that at around 11.30pm, a number of men dressed in dark coloured clothing called to a flat in the area and smashed glass panes in the front door and the living room window.

Extensive damage was also caused to a van parked outside the flat.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The PSNI are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101.